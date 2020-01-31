Drew McIntyre teases character change for former WWE Champion

Drew McIntyre

The 2020 Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre recently appeared on WWE's The Bump and discussed a bunch of topics in regards to his career. McIntyre opened up on his stint with "3 Man Band", and had nothing but praise for Heath Slater and Jinder Mahal.

McIntyre dubbed Slater as one of the most entertaining Superstars in WWE. He further stated that Mahal is the most driven person he's ever known in his life, and said that he'll be a whole new person when he returns.

Jinder didn't necessarily start off on the best foot outside of the company, so he wasn't so sure what he wanted to do. He wasn't training and wasn't motivated on what he wanted to do. One day, it all changed, and he became the most driven person I've ever known in my entire life... You're going to see a whole new Jinder soon.

Also read: Vince McMahon makes a bold statement on Becky Lynch's birthday

Back in 2012, McIntyre and Mahal interfered in a match between Slater and Brodus Clay by attacking the latter, and thus the 3MB was formed. The trio didn't do much and was mostly relegated to WWE's lower-card. McIntyre was released from WWE in June 2014. Three years later, Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton to win his first and only WWE Championship.