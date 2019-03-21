×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Opinion: Drew McIntyre to enter Universal Championship picture post Wrestlemania?

Soumyadip Mukherjee
ANALYST
Feature
284   //    21 Mar 2019, 10:55 IST

The Scottish Psychopath
The Scottish Psychopath

Drew McIntyre is one of the best heels in the WWE if not the best. Ever since his return, he has been delivering great matches, to say the least. Not only that, his abilities to cut promos has greatly enhanced his gimmick of the 'Scottish Psychopath'.

From what it seems, WWE does consider Drew McIntyre to be one of the biggest heels in the company and it is for this reason that he has been at the top of the mountain ever since he made his return. To be honest, his last run at the company was great too, had it not been for his character in 3MB. However, if we were to look at the future, it seems that WWE has indeed been positioning him correctly and he might soon enter the title picture.

Background and Possibilities

Drew McIntyre returned to WWE Raw with Dolph Ziggler but turned on him after a little while. McIntyre has been mainly feuding with Seth Rollins ever since. While McIntyre has been in feuds with other superstars as well, it is primarily Seth Rollins that he has been targeting. Now it is quite clear that Seth Rollins is one of the most over superstars on the roster if not the most. Putting Drew McIntyre against him shows that WWE does believe that the two of them have the potential for a great rivalry in the years to come.

While it is true that Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre have displayed tremendous in-ring chemistry over the course of their feud, Seth Rollins is currently involved in a feud against Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship. Drew McIntyre, on the other hand, is involved in a feud against Roman Reigns. Although Drew McIntyre has had a problem against all the members of the Shield, if things were to be seen, he has had a particular rivalry against Seth Rollins that brings out the best among both of them.


While it is being speculated that the WWE might consider finally putting the Universal Championship on Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre is not far from the title picture. From what transpired on the last episode of Raw, it seems that Drew McIntyre has his sights set on the title as well.

If Rollins wins the title, it is best for the WWE to invest in Drew McIntyre as the contender. However, if Brock Lesnar retains the title, it won't be wrong to put Drew McIntyre in that position as well. Drew McIntyre is not only the best heel on the roster, but he also possesses the kind of character that is rare to find in the WWE these days. He is not the cowardly heel that runs away at the first chance to do so. He is instead a dominant character that would go to any extent to inflict punishment on his opponents. It would not be a bad idea if the WWE decides to put him in a match against Brock Lesnar in the near future.

Either way, it is quite possible that Drew McIntyre might enter the Universal championship picture soon and this time, he is here to stay.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Drew McIntyre Seth Rollins
Soumyadip Mukherjee
ANALYST
Opinion: WWE shouldn't miss out on Drew McIntyre vs Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Drew McIntyre should Retire The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Drew McIntyre should fight John Cena at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 best possible opponents for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
How WWE should book the Universal Championship through WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Drew McIntyre is the right opponent for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Roman Reigns should not be added to the Universal Championship Match at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Roman Reigns is facing Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Is WWE willing to solve the Universal Championship Dilemma?
RELATED STORY
The 5 names most likely to leave WrestleMania 35 as WWE Universal Champion
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us