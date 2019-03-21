Opinion: Drew McIntyre to enter Universal Championship picture post Wrestlemania?

The Scottish Psychopath

Drew McIntyre is one of the best heels in the WWE if not the best. Ever since his return, he has been delivering great matches, to say the least. Not only that, his abilities to cut promos has greatly enhanced his gimmick of the 'Scottish Psychopath'.

From what it seems, WWE does consider Drew McIntyre to be one of the biggest heels in the company and it is for this reason that he has been at the top of the mountain ever since he made his return. To be honest, his last run at the company was great too, had it not been for his character in 3MB. However, if we were to look at the future, it seems that WWE has indeed been positioning him correctly and he might soon enter the title picture.

Background and Possibilities

Drew McIntyre returned to WWE Raw with Dolph Ziggler but turned on him after a little while. McIntyre has been mainly feuding with Seth Rollins ever since. While McIntyre has been in feuds with other superstars as well, it is primarily Seth Rollins that he has been targeting. Now it is quite clear that Seth Rollins is one of the most over superstars on the roster if not the most. Putting Drew McIntyre against him shows that WWE does believe that the two of them have the potential for a great rivalry in the years to come.

While it is true that Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre have displayed tremendous in-ring chemistry over the course of their feud, Seth Rollins is currently involved in a feud against Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship. Drew McIntyre, on the other hand, is involved in a feud against Roman Reigns. Although Drew McIntyre has had a problem against all the members of the Shield, if things were to be seen, he has had a particular rivalry against Seth Rollins that brings out the best among both of them.

While it is being speculated that the WWE might consider finally putting the Universal Championship on Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre is not far from the title picture. From what transpired on the last episode of Raw, it seems that Drew McIntyre has his sights set on the title as well.

If Rollins wins the title, it is best for the WWE to invest in Drew McIntyre as the contender. However, if Brock Lesnar retains the title, it won't be wrong to put Drew McIntyre in that position as well. Drew McIntyre is not only the best heel on the roster, but he also possesses the kind of character that is rare to find in the WWE these days. He is not the cowardly heel that runs away at the first chance to do so. He is instead a dominant character that would go to any extent to inflict punishment on his opponents. It would not be a bad idea if the WWE decides to put him in a match against Brock Lesnar in the near future.

Either way, it is quite possible that Drew McIntyre might enter the Universal championship picture soon and this time, he is here to stay.

