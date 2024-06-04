Drew McIntyre should utilize pact with former champion to take down The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre has another shot at the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash at the Castle 2024. Triple H confirmed that The Scottish Warrior has been medically cleared and will face Damian Priest for the title at the Premium Live Event.

The Scottish Warrior can be a one-man army, but Priest has an army. At Clash at the Castle, Drew McIntyre won't just be up against Damian Priest but also Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio, and Carlito. He needs someone to help him take down The Judgment Day, and a popular choice for the same is former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

Rhea Ripley and Drew McIntyre have teased being in a pact in the past

In 2023, The Scottish Warrior turned against all the babyfaces on WWE RAW. This was the aftermath of Jey Uso joining the Red Show's roster, and superstars such as Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes accepted it. During one episode of WWE RAW, the show closed with Drew McIntyre and Ripley shaking hands and teasing a union or McIntyre joining The Judgment Day.

Furthermore, Ripley had offered to help McIntyre before Crown Jewel 2023 against Seth Rollins, but he refused. Well, now is the time for The Scottish Warrior to seek her help to take down The Judgment Day. She will have the motive since none of them are actively trying to keep Liv Morgan away from the faction.

Certainly, Finn Balor and Damian Priest are showing signs of annoyance and disappointment in bits and pieces but are not taking any steps to end the situation permanently. Hence, Ripley might consider helping McIntyre take down the faction and prove that Judgment Day isn't as strong without her.

It brings an interesting twist to Judgment Day's story

Currently, fans are speculating that Damian Priest will leave The Judgment Day and align himself with Rhea Ripley once she returns. However, that's too predictable! Furthermore, if Balor, McDonagh, and Mysterio keep helping Priest against Drew McIntyre, The Archer of Infamy might not leave them after all, even if Liv Morgan replaces Rhea Ripley.

Drew McIntyre can fill in those shoes in the absence of Priest by Ripley's side. Previously, fans had commented on the duo representing a power couple on-screen, and WWE can pick up on that angle to bring McIntyre and Ripley together. This will bring an interesting angle to Judgment Day's story.

Allows Rhea Ripley to completely move away from The Judgment Day

If Ripley's babyface turn is upcoming, she cannot be associated with Judgment Day. Furthermore, her story with the faction and power struggle with Damian Priest about who is the "leader" has lost its charm. She needs something fresh to establish dominance even when she isn't the champion.

Moving away from the faction ultimately will allow her the freedom to do things her way and play the game that allows her to win. Previously, she was almost always handling issues and maintaining peace within The Judgment Day, which hindered her rise.

