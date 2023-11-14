Drew McIntyre sends two-word reaction after shaking Rhea Ripley's hand on WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre has finally made a comment after shaking hands with Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW.

For months on end, WWE teased a big McIntyre heel turn. On the latest episode of RAW, The Scottish Warrior finally embraced his dark side and turned heel. He attacked Jey Uso with a Claymore Kick during an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match and then shook hands with Rhea Ripley as RAW went off-air.

Soon after, Drew McIntyre took to Twitter and reacted to his heel turn with a two-word message.

"Daddy's home. #WWERaw," McIntyre shared.

You can check out Drew McIntyre's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Also read: WWE star collapses in front of Rhea Ripley at live event

McIntyre was one of the biggest heels in WWE before he turned babyface in early 2020. He targeted some of WWE's biggest babyfaces back then, including Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, and Kurt Angle.

McIntyre's Royal Rumble 2020 victory was met with a positive response from the WWE Universe. He went on to kick off a feud with Brock Lesnar on the Road to WrestleMania 36 and won the WWE Championship at The Show of Shows. McIntyre has turned heel for the first time since then.

With Survivor Series WarGames 2023 almost on the horizon, one could only wonder how McIntyre's heel turn could affect the event. Rhea Ripley seemed quite pleased over finally succeeding in changing The Scottish Warrior's mind.

What are your thoughts on Drew McIntyre's heel turn? Sound off in the comments section below!

