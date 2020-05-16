Drew McIntyre wants to defend WWE Championship against Jinder Mahal - on one condition

Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre says he “loves the idea” of defending his WWE Championship against Jinder Mahal, but he would rather the match took place when fans are able to be in attendance.

The WWE India Twitter account recently teased a match between the former 3MB colleagues, prompting Jinder Mahal to state that the potential encounter would be a “nightmare” for Drew McIntyre.

A dream match for many, a nightmare for one. #BusinessIsBusiness https://t.co/Z1bGp5FFp8 — The Maharaja (@JinderMahal) May 4, 2020

Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal?

Speaking to Busted Open Radio, Drew McIntyre made it clear that he would be open to putting his title on the line against Jinder Mahal, despite possible concerns from fans.

“I love that idea. And I know a lot of people out there, when they hear that initially they’re gonna think, ‘No! That’s not what we want right now!'”

The WWE Champion went on to say that there is a real-life story to be told between the two men on television, especially as they both got fired by WWE and returned to win the company’s most prestigious title.

He added that Jinder Mahal, who recently made his in-ring comeback after suffering a knee injury in June 2019, needs more time to establish himself on the RAW roster before they can go head-to-head.

“He [Jinder Mahal] just needs the time to keep gaining steam. I need some time to cement myself as the champion. But when the crowds come back? I need a heel who’s a REAL heel. We have a true backstory.” [H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription]

Advertisement

Drew McIntyre added that fans were not happy when Jinder Mahal won the WWE Championship in 2017, so WWE could use Mahal’s jealousy as part of the storyline if they face each other in a title match.

He also guaranteed that a one-on-one match with his fellow RAW Superstar would be “something very special”.