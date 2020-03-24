Drew McIntyre went off-script during segment with Brock Lesnar

The Scottish Psychopath Drew McIntyre recently spoke to Alex McCarthy of Talksport and special contributor to SportsKeeda about a variety of topics.

The former Intercontinental Champion talked about how Brock Lesnar has helped him while also saying that he is friends with The Beast Incarnate and has very high regard for the WWE Champion. McIntyre also spoke about how The Beast has gone above and beyond to help Drew McIntyre during their current feud.

Whilst talking about the segment where McIntyre landed three Claymore Kicks on Lesnar during RAW, he revealed that one of those kicks wasn't 'necessarily planned'.

Then I walked out, looked Brock in the eye and dropped him three times. And, I’m sure you probably noticed, one of those kicks wasn’t necessarily planned! He went out of his way – he felt the crowd because that’s how good he is and I’m a professional.

The former RAW tag-team Champion further revealed that they kept going even though there were no physical cues. He stated that he is happy that he is at a level where he can read Brock Lesnar at the same time.

Drew McIntyre further praised Lesnar by saying that he felt the veteran was 'unbelievable' and that he was more than willing to make him (McIntyre) look good.