Drew McIntyre reveals unique way he plans to win tonight's ladder match at WWE Money in the Bank

Drew McIntyre will be competing in the men's ladder match tonight at WWE Money in the Bank.

The former WWE Champion will battle Seth Rollins, Riddle, Sheamus, Sami Zayn, Madcap Moss, and Omos in the match. The Superstar that retrieves the briefcase suspended above the ring will earn a future title opportunity at any time and place of their choosing.

He recently spoke with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc. to promote tonight's premium live event. Drew McIntyre noted that he is in a very positive mind frame heading into the match, despite Money in the Bank being one of his least favorite matches because he is afraid of heights.

During the interview, the 37-year-old revealed an interesting strategy for tonight's ladder match. He joked that he will wait until the opportunity arises to scale Omos' back and retrieve the MITB contract.

“I know we learned last night I’m not quite as big as Omos. I went face to face with him last night and I thought that is a really large man. I also started getting some ideas. What I need to do is step back and let everyone else kind of get gung-ho for the prize. Find a way to blind Omos, and climb up his back because he’s so freaking tall. I’m going to scale Omos’ back and grab that contract. That’s my plan for tonight". H/T to Wrestling Inc.

Will Drew McIntyre cash in at Clash at the Castle if he wins?

Drew McIntyre was asked if he would cash in the MITB contract at WWE Clash at the Castle if he won the contract tonight. The Scottish Warrior said that Reigns would put a plan together if he announced when he'd cash in. He added that if Lesnar were to win at SummerSlam, it would be nice to have that matchup again in front of a live crowd. McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 at the WWE Performance Center.

“If I tell him when I’m going cash in, tell him when I’m going to beat him, he’s going to put a plan together... I’m not the kind of guy that likes to cash when somebody doesn’t expect it when they’re down, but in Roman Reigns’ case, I’d make an expectation. Of course, I might wait for SummerSlam, and Brock Lesnar will win. We’ve got history. I’ll set that match up with a live crowd this time.” H/T to Wrestling Inc

Drew McIntyre @DMcIntyreWWE #WrestleMania I dreamed a broken dream, and made it come true. I made it for you I dreamed a broken dream, and made it come true. I made it for you 💙 #WrestleMania https://t.co/kHd0x7ffLq

