"He has always been a fantastic wrestler" - Alberto Del Rio wants to return to WWE and face Drew McIntyre (Exclusive)

Alberto Del Rio wants Drew McIntyre in a WWE ring!

The former WWE Champion, who was cleared of all charges levied against him in 2021, has made it clear that he has his sights set on returning to the company. Possibly a Hall of Fame induction too! In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, he named Finn Balor, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, and his son Dominik as his dream opponents.

When speaking about the big Scotsman, he mentioned McIntyre's inspiring journey to becoming one of the faces of the company. He also mentioned why The Scottish Warrior would make the perfect protagonist against a heel such as himself. Del Rio said the following:

"When I was in the company, he got fired. He couldn't find his place in the business. He was awesome back then but he needed to develop his persona in the ring I think. But now, it makes me really happy to see, now he's one of the faces in the company. He has always been a fantastic wrestler. Aggressive, fast, strong. And people like him. So, I would love to face my compadre one day." (2:59-3:32)

Check out the entire interview below:

How likely is a Drew McIntyre vs. Alberto Del Rio match?

It is certainly not outside the realm of possibility if you consider that Alberto Del Rio has been cleared of all charges. Moreover, he is the voice of the UFC in Spanish. If a major company like the UFC is willing to work with him, WWE may take a chance as well.

McIntyre is probably the biggest babyface in WWE right now, not named Cody Rhodes. Were Del Rio to return, one would have to assume that a matchup would be imminent.

