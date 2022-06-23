"I do have the credentials" - Alberto Del Rio on possible WWE Hall of Fame induction (Exclusive)

Alberto Del Rio has elaborated on his recent tweet about potentially becoming a WWE Hall of Famer.

The 45-year-old worked for WWE between 2009-2014 and 2015-2016. During that time, he captured the WWE Championship twice, World Heavyweight Championship twice, and United States Championship twice. He also won both the Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank ladder match in 2011.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, the Mexican addressed whether he believes he should join the Hall of Fame.

“Yes, of course I do,” Del Rio said. “I’ve been saying this about the Hall of Fame for a long time. It’s just this week we decided to put it out there and see what people think about it. If people check all my interviews, they always say, ‘You have won everything, all the titles, all the major titles around the world in the most important companies. What else is there for Alberto Del Rio to accomplish?’” [0:27-0:59]

WWE has inducted 234 people into the Hall of Fame since the prestigious ceremony began in 1993. This year’s event featured six inductees, headlined by legendary superstar The Undertaker.

Without being too critical of WWE’s Hall of Fame choices, Alberto Del Rio claimed he has achieved more than some past inductees.

“I always say the Hall of Fame [next goal in wrestling],” Del Rio continued. “I do have the credentials. Just go and check my records. There’s many performers in the Hall of Fame who are there already because they deserve it. But if you check their records, you check one and the other, I have more accomplishments than some of them or most of them, however you wanna see it.” [0:59-1:26]

Watch the video above to hear the former WWE Superstar respond to Booker T’s recent comments about his Hall of Fame aspirations.

Alberto Del Rio on whether fans want him in the WWE Hall of Fame

In the early 2010s, Alberto Del Rio was widely regarded as the top villainous superstar in WWE. He competed in several world title matches against high-profile names such as Christian, CM Punk, Dolph Ziggler, Edge, John Cena, and Sheamus.

Regardless of what fans think of him, the former WWE Champion believes his past success is worthy of a Hall of Fame induction.

“I was saying this yesterday in an interview with my friend Alvaro from the newspaper AS from Spain,” Del Rio added. “It’s not about if you like me or not. When you are inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, it’s not about if some fans like you and some fans don’t like you. It’s about how much you have accomplished in this business, how much you have brought to this business.” [1:27-1:56]

WWE sometimes inducts wrestlers into the Hall of Fame even if they made their name outside the company. For example, Sting (2016) and Jushin “Thunder” Liger (2020) joined the elite group in recent years despite making limited WWE appearances.

Alberto Del Rio has won various titles outside of WWE, including in AAA, CMLL, and IMPACT Wrestling. Taking those accomplishments into account, the experienced wrestler reiterated that he deserves to be honored in the Hall of Fame one day.

“If you check all the titles that I have won in all the companies that I have worked for, I deserve to be there,” Del Rio said. “It’s just a simple matter. That’s my dream. I hope one day I can accomplish that dream and be in that amazing scenario. I always tell my girlfriend Theresa about what the Hall of Fame ceremony is, and I just put it out there like this: it’s like the Oscars of pro wrestling.” [2:00-2:31]

The Hall of Fame takes place on WrestleMania weekend every year, usually one night before the event. Alberto Del Rio, who inducted his uncle Mil Mascaras in 2012, hopes to be part of the famous spectacle again.

“Everybody goes well dressed in tuxedos, night dresses,” Del Rio added. “It’s a beautiful ceremony… your family is there. That’s my dream one day to be there because I deserve to be there.” [2:32-2:45]

Del Rio has not made any WWE appearances since leaving in 2016. The former WWE Champion still performs as an in-ring competitor, predominantly in Mexico. He also works as a commentator for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

A former Royal Rumble winner says he got screwed like Johnny Depp. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. Which version of Alberto Del Rio did you prefer in WWE? Babyface Heel 0 votes so far