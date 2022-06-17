"That's pretty much what I've been doing" - Alberto Del Rio opens up about his big break in Ultimate Fighting Championship (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar recently Alberto Del Rio spoke about working as a broadcaster for the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The son of legendary wrestler Dos Caras, Del Rio made a name for himself working on the independent circuit before moving to WWE. After his stint with the company, he continued a stellar run in the indies working for AAA, Lucha Underground, and Impact Wrestling.

The second-generation superstar was in conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta this week. He spoke about his role doing commentary for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and Ultimate Fighting Championship. He mentioned that the UFC was impressed with his work in BKFC and reached out to him to be a part of their Spanish broadcast team.

Now that I'm again back in the scene, doing wrestling shows, MMA shows, I had the opportunity to have some phone calls from some of my great friends," Del Rio said. "They asked me if I wanted to be a broadcaster for ESPN and of course, I said yes. To be doing the commentary for boxing and MMA, I did such a good job in my first event with Bare Knuckle Fighting that UFC Spanish invited me to do the same. So, that's pretty much what I've been doing for the last four-five months. (From 2:40 - 3:21)

Alberto Del Rio is a four-time World Champion in WWE

It may have been a while since Del Rio had his last match with WWE, but the Mexican Superstar had a very successful stint with the company.

He won the WWE Championship twice back in 2011 and had a main event run with the likes of John Cena and CM Punk. He also had two reigns with the World Heavyweight Championship, a title that he won from The Big Show in 2013. The four-time champ also won the 40-man Royal Rumble match and the Money in the Bank ladder match in 2011.

While his career has been full of ups and downs, Alberto Del Rio has definitely made a mark on every brand that he has been associated with.

