Alberto Del Rio opens up about why he should be in the WWE Hall of Fame

Alberto Del Rio has staked his claim on belonging in the WWE Hall of Fame.
The WWE Hall of Fame has been met with plenty of criticism over the years for a variety of reasons. Critiques range from who is and isn't inducted, all the way to a lack of physical location. There's no shortage of debate over WWE's yearly WrestleMania weekend tradition.
Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio took to social media this weekend to seemingly campaign for a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame. Tweeting out:
"4 times World Heavyweight Champion. Winner of the biggest battle royal in WWE history. Money in the Bank winner. 2 times WWE United States Champion. I will do my best to raise the Mexican flag once," Alberto Del Rio tweeted (via Google translate)
Alberto Del Rio’s ex-fiancé Paige recently announced her WWE departure
Including a brief stint with IMPACT Wrestling, The Essence of Excellence has continued to work in professional wrestling. He was released from WWE for the second time in 2016.
Del Rio began dating Paige during his second run with WWE, but the couple broke up in 2017. While Del Rio is looking to get back into WWE's good graces once again, Paige will be departing the company on July 7th. The company has chosen not to renew her contract.
There doesn't seem to be a lot of national interest in 'Mexico's Greatest Export' in terms of signing with a big wrestling company again. However, you have to believe that many companies will be knocking down Paige's door attempting to sign her next month when her WWE contract expires.
With much controversy already surrounding the WWE Hall of Fame, it's hard to imagine Vince McMahon allowing Del Rio in at any point in the near future. However, in the world of professional wrestling, one must remember to never say never.
Q. Does Alberto Del Rio belong in the WWE Hall of Fame?
Yes
No