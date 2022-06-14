Alberto Del Rio opens up about why he should be in the WWE Hall of Fame

Alberto Del Rio has staked his claim on belonging in the WWE Hall of Fame.

The WWE Hall of Fame has been met with plenty of criticism over the years for a variety of reasons. Critiques range from who is and isn't inducted, all the way to a lack of physical location. There's no shortage of debate over WWE's yearly WrestleMania weekend tradition.

Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio took to social media this weekend to seemingly campaign for a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame. Tweeting out:

"4 times World Heavyweight Champion. Winner of the biggest battle royal in WWE history. Money in the Bank winner. 2 times WWE United States Champion. I will do my best to raise the Mexican flag once," Alberto Del Rio tweeted (via Google translate)

Alberto El Patron @PrideOfMexico 4 veces Campeón Mundial Peso Completo. Ganador de la batalla real más grande en la historia de la WWE. Ganador de Money in the Bank. 2 veces Campeón de Estados Unidos de la WWE. Haré todo lo posible por poner la bandera de México en alto una vez. 4 veces Campeón Mundial Peso Completo. Ganador de la batalla real más grande en la historia de la WWE. Ganador de Money in the Bank. 2 veces Campeón de Estados Unidos de la WWE. Haré todo lo posible por poner la bandera de México en alto una vez. https://t.co/EsNa44DNka

Alberto Del Rio’s ex-fiancé Paige recently announced her WWE departure

Including a brief stint with IMPACT Wrestling, The Essence of Excellence has continued to work in professional wrestling. He was released from WWE for the second time in 2016.

Del Rio began dating Paige during his second run with WWE, but the couple broke up in 2017. While Del Rio is looking to get back into WWE's good graces once again, Paige will be departing the company on July 7th. The company has chosen not to renew her contract.

There doesn't seem to be a lot of national interest in 'Mexico's Greatest Export' in terms of signing with a big wrestling company again. However, you have to believe that many companies will be knocking down Paige's door attempting to sign her next month when her WWE contract expires.

With much controversy already surrounding the WWE Hall of Fame, it's hard to imagine Vince McMahon allowing Del Rio in at any point in the near future. However, in the world of professional wrestling, one must remember to never say never.

Breaking news: Look who just teased coming out of retirement to face Becky Lynch here.

LIVE POLL Q. Does Alberto Del Rio belong in the WWE Hall of Fame? Yes No 1 votes so far