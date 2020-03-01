Dustin Rhodes believes Matt Hardy and former WWE Superstar would bring creativity to AEW

Hardy sure has been hinting that something is coming (Pic Source: Matt Hardy's YouTube)

Dustin Rhodes may have lost his match at AEW Revolution against Jake Hager, but before that, he had spoken with the New York Post about his career, working in AEW and leaving the Goldust character behind.

He was also asked about the rumors of Luke Harper and Matt Hardy possibly joining AEW and Dustin said that they would be great additions to the company.

With regards to Harper, Dustin said that he and Cody had worked many times with him in the past when he was with the Wyatt Family and called him an experienced worker. Dustin also said that Harper is no 'greenhorn' in the business and can help people.

Dustin believes that Hardy is creative in all the things that he does. He said:

Matt Hardy, if he comes in here, my God, he’s been through so many different variations on YouTube and things like that with WWE. He’s so creative in all the things that he does that when we do it with him, it’s gonna touch gold.

As Hardy's WWE Contract draws to a close, his messages across social media seem to hint that he could be headed to AEW. Will Hardy show up sooner rather than later in AEW or have the messages online just been a red herring?