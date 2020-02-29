Matt Hardy posts another cryptic tweet about Bray Wyatt; message similar to AEW's Evil Uno of The Dark Order

The Hardy-AEW references keep getting stronger (Pic Source: Matt Hardy Brand YouTube)

As March 01, 2020 approaches, it seems that the walls keep breaking down and the picture just seems clearer. Matt Hardy tweeted a message featuring him and Bray Wyatt, but the wording within the tweet seemed very similar to The Dark Order.

EVERYONE LIVES

EVERYONE DIES pic.twitter.com/26wa3mq4b3 — The UNKILLABLE Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 29, 2020

Is Hardy leaving WWE? Is he going to AEW and be revealed as the leader of The Dark Order? These and other questions are circulating through the minds of wrestling fans, who are wondering about Hardy's final destination.

With that being said, this latest tweet's message seems closer to something that Evil Uno had tweeted recently.

Everybody lives.

Everybody dies.

The Exalted One is near.

The Exalted One arrives. — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) February 23, 2020

The recent Hardy video on YouTube was entitled Dear Dr. RKO, which some fans have deciphered as an anagram for The Dark Order.

So for all those who haven’t seen this yet



DEAR DR RKO

Rearrange the letters

DARK ORDER

👀 https://t.co/xjqQxEslyX — C Wrestling UK (@CWrestlingUK) February 25, 2020

The one prior to that ended with another message that seemed to hint that he could be the so-called leader of The Dark Order, 'The Exalted One.' He said:

"We are now only a matter of days away from the rebirth, the reincarnation, the resurrection of my essence. We're only a few days away from the second coming of the new and omnipotent version of Matt Hardy."

Advertisement

Hardy's WWE Contract ends on March 01, 2020. After that, it'll be interesting to see where he ends up. Perhaps, he has already re-signed with WWE and this has all been a ploy to swerve the fans. But the messaging and tweets seem to hint at an AEW debut.

Perhaps, fans will finally get answers on the next AEW Dynamite on March 04, 2020. Stay tuned!