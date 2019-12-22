Dustin Rhodes breaks silence following huge AEW Dynamite botch

Dustin Rhodes was on the receiving end of some very questionable punches

There's no doubt about the fact that Dustin Rhodes is one of the most experienced talents in the wrestling industry right now, but the final segment of AEW Dynamite involving The Natural has been met with viral criticism after he was on the receiving end of some very questionable punches from a member of Dark Order.

The masked man was 'punching' Rhodes with his hand completely missing the Superstar in the most obvious way with the hard cam exposing everything, putting The Natural in an incredibly difficult position with regards to selling the beatdown.

Well, following the criticism of the segment from the likes of Randy Orton, Mark Henry, and Trish Stratus among others, Rhodes has finally spoken out regarding the botch, telling the Dark Order member to "learn how to punch" before inviting them to his weekly class.

It's almost 2020, and I am embarrassed at what I just saw in the great business that I still protect to this day. Please learn how to punch. Or, better yet, come to my class that I hold weekly and I will teach you. — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) December 21, 2019

I recently interviewed Dustin Rhodes regarding his new role in AEW.

Here in AEW, I look forward to going to work every single week. I hold this training session every Wednesday with the girls, I'm a backstage producer and coaching for promos, teaching these kids how to talk on camera, and to get them comfortable with a camera in their face - because some of them have never had the television experience, so it's a learning experience for them. I have to have a little patience with them because this is their first time doing it. I love to teach so I consider AEW and these kids, they are kind of my kids, man. I love them.

“I’m not focused on NXT. I’m focused on my kids, our kids, here at AEW - because they are the future right now, to me and our company.”@dustinrhodes referring to the @AEWrestling roster as his “kids” is incredibly heartwarming.@SKProWrestlinghttps://t.co/SjLwYpnido — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) December 3, 2019