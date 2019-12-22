Dustin Rhodes breaks silence following huge AEW Dynamite botch
There's no doubt about the fact that Dustin Rhodes is one of the most experienced talents in the wrestling industry right now, but the final segment of AEW Dynamite involving The Natural has been met with viral criticism after he was on the receiving end of some very questionable punches from a member of Dark Order.
The masked man was 'punching' Rhodes with his hand completely missing the Superstar in the most obvious way with the hard cam exposing everything, putting The Natural in an incredibly difficult position with regards to selling the beatdown.
Well, following the criticism of the segment from the likes of Randy Orton, Mark Henry, and Trish Stratus among others, Rhodes has finally spoken out regarding the botch, telling the Dark Order member to "learn how to punch" before inviting them to his weekly class.
I recently interviewed Dustin Rhodes regarding his new role in AEW.
Here in AEW, I look forward to going to work every single week. I hold this training session every Wednesday with the girls, I'm a backstage producer and coaching for promos, teaching these kids how to talk on camera, and to get them comfortable with a camera in their face - because some of them have never had the television experience, so it's a learning experience for them. I have to have a little patience with them because this is their first time doing it. I love to teach so I consider AEW and these kids, they are kind of my kids, man. I love them.