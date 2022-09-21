"What the hell?"- Dutch Mantell opens up about the time WWE legend allegedly caused problems at WrestleMania

Dutch Mantell has detailed an incident from WrestleMania XI where Lex Luger was seemingly a pain in the head of the former WWE manager.

Lex Luger kickstarted the 11th edition of The Show of Shows. He teamed up with his partner Davey Boy Smith to take on the Blu Brothers (Eli Blu and Jacob Blu). Luger and Smith won the bout after the latter performed a Sunset Flip to pin Jacob.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran detailed his difficulties while planning the match.

"Let me tell you a little story about Lex at WrestleMania, I think 11. It was the Blu Bothers [Jacob and Eli Blu] who went against Davey Boy Smith and Lex. We were the opening match. We went into a little room. The agent took us into the room and said, 'You've got 8 minutes guys, work it out and Davey Boy Smith will go over.'"

The WWE veteran added that Lex Luger wasn't very responsive toward his ideas for the bout:

"So we sat down and I'm sitting and I got the most experience in that room, but I said I'm going to let them work it out. So an hour goes by and I'm thinking, what the hell? So I would try to interject some of my thoughts into it, and I would go, 'Lex, you need to..' and he's [like] 'No, no, I don't think Lex would do that.' Now he's in the third party [person]." [1:33 - 2:55]

Dutch Mantell discloses what he said to the WWE stars about the match

Dutch Mantell continued to talk about the match, stating that it took them nearly two hours to come up with a finish for an eight-minute contest.

The former WWE manager disclosed that he told the wrestlers that no one in the stadium was there to see them, and therefore they should focus on setting up the show and entertaining the crowd.

"Two hours went by, it was an 8-minute match. So finally I said, 'Why don't we get heat on Davey Boy, Lex tag you, big comeback, four-way, knock one of them, and then we do the finish? I thought to myself, I could have saved myself two hours by throwing this finish. But they just went back-and-forth. I said, 'Guys, I don't think one person out there in that arena bought a ticket to see this match. So what we were going to do is go out there, we're going to excite them and then we're going to go home.'" [3:00 - 3:58]

TheAaronBRAND: Starting over. @TheAaronBRAND_



The Blu Bros opening your biggest show of the year.. Damn 1995 must’ve really been rough after all. (1/2)



#WrestleMania11 Match 1: The Allied Powers (The British Bulldog and Lex Luger) vs. The Blu Brothers (Eli and Jacob) (w/ Uncle Zebekiah)- Tag Team matchThe Blu Bros opening your biggest show of the year.. Damn 1995 must’ve really been rough after all. (1/2) Match 1: The Allied Powers (The British Bulldog and Lex Luger) vs. The Blu Brothers (Eli and Jacob) (w/ Uncle Zebekiah)- Tag Team matchThe Blu Bros opening your biggest show of the year.. Damn 1995 must’ve really been rough after all. (1/2)#WrestleMania11 https://t.co/BISJzC7KzK

Dutch Mantell has also talked about the difficulties in working with the WWE legend in the past. While Luger was a massive name in wrestling, working with him certainly wasn't everyone's cup of tea.

Please credit the original source with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the article.

A former WWE Champion says it's unfair to compare Triple H and Vince McMahon's regimes here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far