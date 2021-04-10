Dutch Mantell's WWE WrestleMania 37 Night 2 predictions

The WWE Universe is close to bursting with excitement as WWE WrestleMania 37 is finally upon us.

After last year's event was moved to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, WrestleMania 37 will take place inside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida this year.

To preview this year's two day WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view spectacle, Sportskeeda's Sid Pullar III was joined by Jeremy Lambert and professional wrestling legend Dutch Mantell. All three men shared their predictions and thoughts ahead of WrestleMania 37, discussing the good, the bad and the ugly heading into the grandest stage of them all.

With close to 50 years of experience inside the professional wrestling business, Dutch Mantell is one of the most celebrated and respected minds in sports entertainment.

Let's take a closer look at Dutch Mantell's WWE WrestleMania Night 2 predictions.

Riddle vs Sheamus - WWE United States Championship (WWE WrestleMania 37 Night 2)

Riddle will defend the WWE United States Championship against Sheamus at WrestleMania 37

WWE United States Champion Riddle is scheduled to defend the United States Championship against Sheamus during WrestleMania 37 Night 2.

The #USTitle will be on the line at #WrestleMania!



Can @WWESheamus knock off @SuperKingOfBros to capture the gold on Night 2️⃣? https://t.co/MtCmp7c4UV — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 30, 2021

When discussing the match, Dutch Mantell revealed that he doesn't "get" Riddle's character. However, he expects Riddle to leave the showcase of the immortals still the United States Champion:

"Oh I don't know. I don't get Riddle, I don't. But then again, I don't know how much merchandise he's selling. So, I think since he is the babyface, he's going to sell more merchandise than Sheamus. I like Sheamus winning, but Sheamus has been there what ten years? Riddle is new so let's go with the new kid, he's the new toy. Let's play with Riddle for a while and then we'll be getting another heel, get him warmed up and we'll put him over Riddle. I'll go with Riddle on this one, against my better judgment. But I don't know where Sheamus can go at this point, so I think it will be Riddle."

Who will leave WrestleMania 37 as the United States Champion? Can Sheamus become a two-time WWE United States Champion?

