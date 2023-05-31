"Ear plugs" - Adam Pearce gives interesting advice ahead of WWE duo's talk show appearance

WWE official Adam Pearce has offered some advice to a talk show host asking for tips for dealing with a tag team ahead of their upcoming appearance.

Last night on RAW, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler won the Fatal 4-Way match to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green recently complained about having to compete in the match and felt that they deserved to be handed the titles. The two superstars are likely angrier than ever following their loss last night on WWE RAW.

Matt Camp is one of the hosts of WWE's The Bump and asked Adam Pearce for advice ahead of this week's show. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville are scheduled to appear on The Bump tomorrow and Camp was hoping for some words of wisdom from Adam Pearce. Instead, the WWE official simply suggested that Matt Camp invest in earplugs.

"Ear plugs," tweeted Pearce.

WWE star Sonya Deville mocks Adam Pearce

Sonya Deville recently went on a fiery rant directed at Adam Pearce regarding the situation with the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus on the April 10th edition of RAW to capture the Women's Tag Team Championships. However, Liv Morgan was injured during the May 12th episode of SmackDown and the duo were forced to relinquish the titles.

Deville was adamant that Rodriguez and Morgan forfeit the titles to them but that never came to be. Instead, they were booked in last night's Fatal 4-Way and Sonya was not happy about having to compete to become a champion.

"You do realize this is what I SAID TO @ScrapDaddyAPlast week right!? And he said and I quote “that’s not going to happen” bahah," tweeted Deville.

Daria/Sonya Deville @SonyaDevilleWWE WWE @WWE BREAKING: The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles have been vacated. New champions will be crowned on the May 29th episode of #WWERaw BREAKING: The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles have been vacated. New champions will be crowned on the May 29th episode of #WWERaw. https://t.co/Hzrczwmeit You do realize this is what I SAID TO @ScrapDaddyAP last week right!? And he said and I quote “that’s not going to happen” bahah twitter.com/WWE/status/165… You do realize this is what I SAID TO @ScrapDaddyAP last week right!? And he said and I quote “that’s not going to happen” bahah twitter.com/WWE/status/165…

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville will now have to conquer Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler if they want to become the Women's Tag Team Champions. It will be interesting to see if the duo can convince Pearce to give them another shot at the titles anytime soon.

Which team would you like to see challenge Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler for the titles? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

