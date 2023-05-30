"Tonight is going to be a great night" - 32-year-old star makes bold claim ahead of title match on WWE RAW

A 32-year-old superstar is confident heading into a title match tonight on WWE RAW.

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan recently had to vacate the Women's Tag Team Championships. Morgan suffered an injury during their title defense against Bayley and Dakota Kai on the May 12th edition of WWE SmackDown. Dakota also tore her ACL during the match and will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

There will be a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team match tonight on RAW, and Raquel will be teaming up with Shotzi in the match. Shotzi and Raquel will be battling Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville, Damage CTRL's Bayley & IYO SKY, and Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler for the vacant titles tonight in New York.

Chelsea Green took to Twitter to make a bold claim ahead of tonight's title match. A fan posted a picture of her and Deville posing in the ring and added a fire emoji to the post. Green responded to the fan and said tonight would be a great night:

"Tonight is going to be a great night," tweeted Chelsea Green.

Chelsea Green claims WWE Superstar should be fired following move on RAW

Chelsea Green recently claimed that Raquel Rodriguez should be fired after she hit her with a move she felt was too dangerous.

Green returned to the company during the January Women's Royal Rumble match. She has been a thorn in WWE official Adam Pearce's side since her return but has been a hit with wrestling fans. Sonya and Chelsea have the opportunity to capture their first championships with the company tonight.

During a recent episode of RAW, Raquel Rodriguez sent Chelsea face-first into the top rope. The Twitter account "Wrestling Should Be Fun" asked fans to name the move but got a response from Chelsea instead. Green suggested that Raquel be fired for hitting the move:

"The “SHE SHOULD BE FIRED FOR DOING SOMETHING SO SENSELESS” ☺️, " tweeted Chelsea Green.

Tonight's episode of RAW is the first show following WWE Night of Champions this past Saturday night in Saudi Arabia. It will be interesting to see the fallout from the premium live event and which team will walk away with the Women's Tag Team Championships tonight on WWE RAW.

