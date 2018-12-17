Early Predictions and Match-Card for WWE Royal Rumble 2019

Kevin Cooper FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 246 // 17 Dec 2018, 16:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Let's take a deep look and try to figure out how this upcoming Royal Rumble PPV match card might look like

We've just come out from one of this year's best PPV, TLC. At the PPV we witnessed multiple title change and a few more shockers. But as the TLC PPV is in the past and we've to head towards the future let's talk about Royal Rumble PPV.

Royal Rumble PPV will take place five weeks from now in Arizona. Thus far, WWE has made one match official. Last night at the TLC following Braun Strowman's win over Corbin, it was announced that Strowman will take on Brock Lesnar in a Universal Championship match.

Also, legends from the past are rumoured to be a part of the Royal Rumble match. So, let's take a deep look and try to figure out how this upcoming Royal Rumble PPV match card might look like.

Let's get started. Shall we?

#8 Brock Lesnar (c) vs Braun Strowman- Universal Championship

Expect Strowman to get pinned clean in order to end his long-running feud with The Beast Incarnate

Braun Strowman was scheduled to take on Baron Corbin at TLC PPV. As per the stipulation, if he wins the match he'll get a match with Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship. And as he has already won the match, WWE has made it official, Strowman will face Lesnar in a Universal Championship match at the Royal Rumble PPV.

This time Strowman will face Lesnar for the first time for the title since the WWE Crown Jewel PPV, where he got defeated by Lesnar with a little help from Baron Corbin. And this time around my belief is, Strowman will fail to capture the Universal Championship and will end his feud with Lensar for once and for all.

So, at the Royal Rumble PPV expect Strowman to get pinned clean in order to end his long-running feud with The Beast Incarnate.

Winner: Brock Lesnar retains the Universal Championship

1 / 8 NEXT

Advertisement