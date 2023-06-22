EC3 admits former Universal Champion should have changed his character when Triple H re-hired him in 2022 (Exclusive)

EC3 recently mentioned that his real-life friend and former Universal Champion, Braun Strowman, should have had a different return to WWE. The 39-year-old was re-hired by the Triple H-led management in September 2022.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, the topic of discussion was Braun Strowman. The RAW Superstar recently revealed that he underwent neck fusion surgery - the same one that shortened the career of Stone Cold Steve Austin. Edge, too, underwent the neck procedure after his initial retirement and was out of action for nearly a decade.

EC3 told Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone that Braun Strowman should have taken a risk and portrayed a different character after being re-hired by WWE.

"One thing would be that the ease and comfort of being over when you come back, and if you come back and be completely different, it runs a risk of failure. As opposed to coming back and doing what got me to the dance, and I'm going to get in a good spot and get good reactions. It's not entirely up to him, but pushing to do something else, I think he could have created something else to come back to with some substance. I don't know whether they let him or not." (11:13 - 11:47)

By all accounts, Strowman was a priority signing for Triple H after he took over as the head of creative of the WWE main roster.

What did Braun Strowman say about WWE under Triple H's leadership?

EC3 suggested in the same interview that Braun Strowman was far more of a Vince McMahon guy despite being released under the WWE Executive Chairman's leadership in 2021.

In an interview with The Toronto Sun, The Monster of All Monster expressed his excitement at the "new WWE" under Triple H's creative supervision:

“I think it’s awesome. It’s always evolving. I always had a great time with Vince when he was in charge. He always led the steam for the motion of what WWE is. I have a great relationship with Stephanie [McMahon] and H [Triple H]. They’re such amazing people, and they have such a passion for the business and the industry," said Strowman. [H/T Toronto Sun]

