Ex-WWE Superstar wanted to face John Cena and Randy Orton before being released

Former WWE Superstar EC3 has revealed the reason for his comeback the company after his first release.

EC3 started his career with WWE in 2010 before getting released in 2013. However, the American athlete returned in 2018 and performed for two more years. He was once again let go by the promotion in 2020.

The former 24/7 Champion spoke as a guest on The Ringer Wrestling Podcast and explained that he only came back to wrestle Randy Orton and John Cena. He also admitted to being impressed by a promo between Roman Reigns and Cena.

“I would have loved to be in the ring with John Cena and Randy Orton,'' said EC3. ''That’s the only reason I came back. Because I remember seeing that promo between Roman and Cena before Cena left for a good while. I remember, I knew how John worked, he’s very much in the moment. They’re not writing for him. Speaking from here, I’m like, ‘God, if this was me, it would be, this would be electric,’ because I kind of work the same way.'' (H/T - Wrestling Inc.)

Former WWE Superstar EC3 to start his own wrestling promotion with Braun Strowman

EC3 and Braun Strowman have collectively decided to turn the "Control Your Narrative" initiative into a wrestling promotion.

The two superstars stated in their press release that they were confident in bagging a TV deal. The promotion is set to host their first show, CYN: Dallas, on March 31st.

EC3 expressed that the aim of the promotion will be to provide wrestlers with the freedom they crave.

'This idea and this company will be bigger than any one person. I can’t promise anything other than my undying effort to create a platform for the right wrestlers to do what they love and provide the freedom they crave. For fans to have an intimate, unforgettable LIVE experience along with an artistic, action packed, emotional TV presentation."

ecIII @therealec3

⁣

They bet on themselves.⁣

⁣

LIVE⁣

⁣3-5-22 Orlando⁣⁣

3-31-22 Dallas⁣⁣

⁣⁣

You’ve been warned. -When those who consider themselves #essential know that the status quo isn’t “good enough.”⁣They bet on themselves.⁣ #ControlYourNarrative LIVE⁣⁣3-5-22 Orlando⁣⁣3-31-22 Dallas⁣⁣⁣⁣You’ve been warned. -When those who consider themselves #essential know that the status quo isn’t “good enough.”⁣⁣They bet on themselves.⁣⁣#ControlYourNarrative LIVE⁣⁣3-5-22 Orlando⁣⁣3-31-22 Dallas⁣⁣⁣⁣You’ve been warned. https://t.co/ewhDtgBK2A

Would you have wanted to see a match between EC3 and John Cena? Sound off below!

A WWE Hall of Famer would love to manage Bobby Lashley. More details here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Would you have liked to see a match between EC3 and John Cena? Yes No 3 votes so far