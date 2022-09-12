Former WWE star says Triple H is a "superior" leader to "ancient" Vince McMahon and Tony Khan (Exclusive) 

Former WWE star EC3 recently stated that Triple H was a "superior" leader to both Vince McMahon and AEW President Tony Khan.

The wrestling business has seen some significant developments of late, most notably Triple H assuming the role of Head of Creative in WWE after Vince McMahon retired. Meanwhile, in AEW, Tony Khan has been dealing with mounting backstage issues in the company that has resulted in many performers reportedly being suspended.

In light of these events, EC3 and Vince Russo shared their thoughts on who's a better leader among Khan, Triple H, and McMahon. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, he stated that WWE could become a "totally" different place with Hunter in power than when McMahon was in control.

"Everything we are talking about, even with the cash, the creative, the complacency, and the guarantees, and we're doing the same work in the same work weeks. There's a new boss in town, and we have no idea how it's gonna go and how it differs. It could be a totally different place. Maybe not completely, but there could be. The leadership starting at the top... said EC3 [5:00 - 5:25]

However, Vince Russo differed with EC3, saying the wrestling business would ultimately remain the same no matter who was in charge. He also recalled how Tony Khan claimed he would change the industry when AEW started.

"When Tony Khan was starting AEW, he went on all these platforms, saying, "oh, it's gonna be this, it's gonna be that, and it's not gonna be this." And I said, "No, Tony. It's the wrestling business, and that's what it's gonna be. And that's why, you know, nothing against Triple H, hell of a guy when I worked with him, but of us, no, bro, at the end of the day, it's still the wrestling business, " said Vince Russo [5:33 - 6:04]

In closing, EC3 added that he believes Triple H was a "superior" leader to both Vince McMahon, whom he termed "ancient," and Tony Khan.

"I do think Triple H is a superior leader to ancient Vince and Tony, from what I know. You know, you hope so, but you're probably right too; just because there's a new President, sometimes the foundations and the system change. I think we give it a shot, though," said EC3 [6:05 - 6:37]

EC3 has had disagreements with Vince McMahon in WWE

In a previous episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, the former IMPACT Wrestling Champion recalled his backstage disagreements with Vince McMahon.

One such instance saw EC3 differing from the former WWE Chairman when the latter asked him to take it easy in some matches as he wanted him on TV the next day.

The 39-year-old performer instead said that on a few occasions, it was wise to put everything "on the line, no matter what" to capitalize upon the situation.

