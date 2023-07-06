Eddie Guerrero once forced multiple masked luchadors to unmask by threatening them with the police; know the story

Along with being a great heel, Eddie Guerrero was also a funny guy. While there are many entertaining backstage stories about the legend, Guerrero also created some of the funniest on-screen moments in wrestling history. One such incident took place during his time in World Championship Wrestling.

In WCW 24 years ago, Guerrero embarked on a journey to antagonize the luchadors who competed in the promotion. To achieve this goal, Latino Heat claimed that an unmasked wrestler in the promotion stole his wallet. This was, of course, a trick by Guerrero.

And to his credit, it worked. In order to reveal their identity, all the luchadors were forced to unmask. Upon their unmasking, Guerrero's reaction was considered to be comedy gold. Throughout his career, Eddie Guerrero was part of many such iconic backstage and on-screen segments.

Based on this segment he shared with the luchadors in WCW, one could say that the origins of his famous lie, cheat, and steal gimmick began here. Overall, Guerrero was a fantastic wrestler who had a knack for winning hearts despite being a heel.

Rey Mysterio paid tribute to Eddie Guerrero at WrestleMania 39

At WrestleMania 39, Rey Mysterio faced his son Dominik Mysterio in a singles match. This contest between father and son garnered a lot of hype, and everyone seemed to be on Rey's side as they wished for Dominik to lose the match.

While Rey Mysterio received a huge pop throughout the build to WrestleMania 39, on the day of the event, the reaction reached its peak. This is because Rey paid tribute to Eddie Guerrero by making his entrance in a lowrider driven by famous rapper Snoop Dogg.

Not only that, but Mysterio also used a part of Eddie Guerrero's theme song to further solidify his tribute to the legend. This act by Rey Mysterio received a huge pop from the audience present at WrestleMania 39. Even on social media, Rey was given a lot of love for this act.

Rey Mysterio recently surpassed a record held by Eddie Guerrero

During Eddie Guerrero's time in WCW, he was the leader of a faction named Latino World Order. When this faction began, many had hopes of it being a big-time success. While it did make an impact, the team had to be disbanded 88 days after its inception due to a car accident Guerrero was involved in.

However, in March 2023, right before his Hall of Fame induction, Rey Mysterio revived the Latino World Order. Not only did Mysterio revive the faction, but a few days ago, he also surpassed Guerrero's 88-day reign as leader of the Latino World Order.

This achievement is something Eddie would have certainly been proud of. While the LWO could not be around for a long time in WCW, fans will hope to see more of the faction in WWE. It will be interesting to see the success LWO achieves under the leadership of Rey Mysterio.

