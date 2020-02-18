Eddie Guerrero's wife Vickie reveals chilling regret over wrestler's untimely death

The wife of the late WWE icon Eddie Guerrero has revealed the devastating regret she has on missing the final phone call her husband ever made to her.

Eddie was undoubtedly one of the most popular wrestlers of his generation, a former multi-time champion in WWE, WCW and ECW.

Dubbed Latino Heat, owing to his trademark cheek and charisma, he tragically died in 2005, aged just 38, after suffering from heart failure.

His passing left his family and friends devastated, and fans around the globe in mourning, such was the impact he’d made during his 20-year career.

Wife Vickie, 51, went on to go on and have her own memorable career as an on-screen personality, inspired by her late husband’s chicanery and underhand tactics that saw him live by the motto - “I lie, I cheat, I steal!”

She was a recent guest on Chris Jericho’s podcast, Talk is Jericho, and spoke candidly about Eddie and his untimely passing.

Heart-breakingly, she revealed that she missed a call from Eddie which she was never able to return – something which made her “hate herself”:

“[On the] morning that he passed away, I got a phone call at 5:30 in the morning and it was Eddie. Usually, he would just call and wait for me to call him back whenever I would wake up. And for some reason, I heard it and I was like, 'no, I'll just call him back later when I wake up.' I hate myself every day because if I answered it, I would have heard from him. And that's something you just never know. You never know what God has in store for you that day."

Eddie passed away on November 13, 2005 having been found unconscious by his nephew, Chavo Guerrero.

He was laid to rest at Green Acres Memorial Park in Scottsdale, Arizona, days later.