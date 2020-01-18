Edge and Paige's WWE Royal Rumble 2020 status possibly revealed

Published Jan 18, 2020

Triple H was recently in conversation with media where he addressed concerns regarding the return of Edge and Paige before the Royal Rumble. Present at the scene were none other than Sportskeeda's own Gary Cassidy and Tom Colohue.

In this week's episode of Dropkick DiSKussions, Colohue talked about what Triple H said, addressing the fact that the EVP of Talent in WWE had stressed that medical clearance was the biggest consideration in whether Edge or Paige would be returning to the show.

"When he was answering, he was trying to make it very clear, yes, it was down to medical clearance and the medical health and personal well-being of the wrestlers in question, Edge and Paige, is the first and foremost consideration. That's something that the fans need to realize."

On top of that, Tom went on to mention the fact that even if they were able to return at the WWE Royal Rumble, returning and wrestling on a regular basis were two separate things. He mentioned how if Paige or Edge returned and then did not go on to win their respective Royal Rumble matches, then the crowd would turn on the rest of the participants in the match and whoever would win it eventually.

"There's something of a logistical issue. Let's say Paige enters the Women's Royal Rumble. If she does not win, the entire event is moot because everyone is booing that match. If Edge enters the Men's Royal Rumble, let's say he is thrown over the top rope by Brock Lesnar immediately. Takes the F-5 in a way that means he can land on his feet and take the bump on his bum basically. You think anyone is cheering Cain Velasquez after that?"

Tom pointed out that the last time Edge and John Cena had returned at a Royal Rumble match, both times they had gone on to eventually win the match.

"Let's look at Edge's last big surprise return. He won. Let's look at John Cena's last surprise return. He won. When you get surprise returns like that, they either win, or it's a ridiculous concept."

With this in mind, it appears certain that neither Superstar will return at the upcoming pay-per-view. There have been a lot of rumors about their possible return, and while nothing can be said for sure in the world of wrestling, it does not appear likely that they will be returning.