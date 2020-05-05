The Rated R-Superstar victorious over The Apex Predator

WWE announced the return of Hall of Famer Edge and Randy Orton to next week's edition of Monday Night RAW.

Edge and Randy Orton's return to WWE's flagship program will be their first appearance together since their Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36.

Edge and Randy Orton rivalry

The Rated R-Superstar returned to professional wrestling after a nine-year absence at the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble, where he eliminated Orton from the match and set their feud in motion.

Orton would attack Edge the next night on Raw and use Edge's signature attack with steel chairs, the "Conchairto," which kept Edge off television until March when he challenged Orton to a Last Man Standing Match.

Edge & Randy Orton's match would take place on Night Two of WrestleMania 36 and would set the record for the longest Last Man Standing match in WWE history.

Many critiqued the match for being too long and not very good, but Edge would respond to critics citing that fellow WWE Hall of Famer, Bret "The Hitman" Hart," liked his match.

"When I have Bret Hart call me and tell me that he loved it because it looked like a fight, I don’t care what anybody else says from that point on, because his opinion to me has more weight than absolutely everyone anywhere."

Edge and Randy Orton's return will take place after the Money in the Bank pay-per-view and have fans wondering why the feud is continuing despite the seemingly definitive end from WrestleMania.