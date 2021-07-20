Edge breaks silence after his loss to Roman Reigns at WWE Money in the Bank

At WWE Money in the Bank, Edge collided with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, but he was unsuccessful in his attempt to capture the title. The Rated-R Superstar has now taken to social media and has broken his silence by sending a heartfelt message to the WWE Universe.

Edge came close to becoming a 12-time world champion on Sunday night, but his aspirations were derailed after Seth Rollins cost him the title. It is rumored that Rollins will face the WWE Hall of Famer at SummerSlam.

Edge shared the following message on Instagram in the aftermath of WWE Money in the Bank:

"What a week. Feel like I got run over by an 18 wheeler carrying elephants. But having all of you back screaming your heads off was the reminder that, for me, this is the best job in the world. And no matter the outcome, just know that when I’m in there, there’s no phoning it in, I’ll give ya everything I have. Which is so much easier to do when I can hear all of you. Let’s keep movin!"

Money in the Bank was Edge's first singles match in front of a live audience since he returned to WWE at Royal Rumble last year. After a 9 year absence from in-ring competition, he's still killing it in the ring and he's still a top name in the company.

What could be in store for Edge after WWE Money in the Bank?

Following Edge's loss to Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank, John Cena made a surprise return to WWE and had a face-off with Reigns. The following night on RAW, Cena challenged him to a match for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

This means that Edge's feud with The Tribal Chief is in the rear view mirror, at least for now, which gives him an open spot at the Biggest Party of the Summer, which could be filled by Seth Rollins.

Rollins and the Rated-R Superstar are currently on opposing sides which began after the latter was announced as the next challenger for the Universal Championship.

Seth Rollins vs. Edge is a dream match for most wrestling fans that will most likely become a reality very soon.

Edited by Rohit Mishra