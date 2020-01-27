Edge comments on Beth Phoenix's severe injury from Royal Rumble 2020

Beth Phoenix with Edge (Image courtesy: WWE YouTube)

The 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view was full of surprises and the biggest one of them all was certainly the return of The Rated R Superstar Edge, who made his stunning in-ring comeback for the first time in nine years.

However, prior to Edge's return in the Men's Royal Rumble match, his wife and former WWE Women's Champion Beth Phoenix also made her in-ring return when she entered the women's battle royal. Having lasted till the final three, Phoenix picked up a gruesome head injury to which Edge has reacted via his official Twitter handle.

Edge comments on Beth Phoenix's injury

During the Men's Royal Rumble match, Edge made his return to a WWE ring for the first time since announcing his retirement due to neck issues back in 2011. Much like himself, his wife and current NXT commentator, Beth Phoenix also made her return and suffered a head injury midway through the match.

Edge, who had a great showing at the Rumble and also lasted till the final three, took to Twitter and sent out the following tweet in order to praise his wife's amazing Rumble outing.

My wife is a badass — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) January 27, 2020

What's next for Edge and Beth Phoenix?

As of now, it has been reported that Edge has signed a new three-year deal with WWE whereas Beth Phoenix is likely to go back to commentary for the Black and Gold brand.