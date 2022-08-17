Edge details life-changing advice he received from WWE Hall of Famer at a very young age

WWE Superstar Edge recently spoke about how getting early career guidance from Bret Hart helped him realize his dream of becoming a wrestler.

In 1992 whilst appearing on the The Dini Petty Show, Hart gave some advice to a young Rated R Superstar who was looking to follow in the footsteps of The Hitman.

On the latest episode of 'Biography WWE: Legends' on A&E, the former WWE Champion spoke about the lessons Hart instilled on him in 1992.

"It was massive because he was WWF champion at that point. It was huge. And I considered him the best in the world, so for me to get that encouragement and also understanding that he couldn’t give me the answers to the test because there weren’t any answers, and there aren’t really any answers," he said. "You just have to go keep plugging away." H/T Fox News

Following on from his conversation with Hart, the 11-time World Champion has gone on to become one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, becoming a WWE Hall of Famer himself.

Edge is one of Bret Hart's dream opponents

Unfortunately The Ultimate Opportunist and The Hitman never got to go one-on-one in the ring.

Speaking on the Canadian Walk of Fame, Hart revealed that Edge is one of the performers he wished he could have faced.

This praise from the Hall of Famer led to the Rated R Superstar responding to his hero on social media.

"From sitting in the audience of The Dini Petty Show in 92 to this. One of the best professional compliments I could receive. Also that match? Man, it woulda been special." H/T Twitter

Along with stars like Kevin Owens, Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega, Edge and Bret Hart lead a long line of iconic wrestlers who have come out of Canada.

