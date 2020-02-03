Edge helped Natalya with one of the biggest matches of her career

"He stopped everything... and gave me advice"

The wrestling world is elated that The Rated-R Superstar Edge has returned to active competition, and you can count Natalya among them. In case you've been living under a rock, Edge made a sensational return last week, after missing 9 years with what was believed to be a career ending neck injury. Nattie took time to write about her friend and colleague in her latest piece for Calgary Sun.

She said when Edge's music hit on Sunday at the Royal Rumble, every talent in the back was rushing to a monitor to witness the monumental return. His wife, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, was watching from the audience.

"I don’t think anyone was more excited or nervous than Beth, who told me backstage, Adam is more ready for this than anything else in his life. He’s worked so incredibly hard to get back here. I’m so happy for him and so proud of him in every way.”

Nattie said she was over the moon to be there when a packed Minute Maid Park blew the roof off the joint in welcoming Edge back. She calls Edge a long time friend of the Hart family, and says he's always been there for her when she needed help or advice. That includes this past year, before her RAW Women's Title match at SummerSlam. A match Natalya calls one of the biggest of her career.

"I asked him for help. He stopped everything he was doing and found a corner of the arena to give me the very best advice he could give. It made such a difference in my confidence and my performance that night to have his insight. I kept his words in my head throughout the entire match."

Natalya says Edge has always been willing to pass on his wrestling knowledge and help tell future generations tell stories to the audience. Now, the Rated-R Superstar has a chance to tell a few more stories of his own.