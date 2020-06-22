Edge makes a hilarious comment on his look as a woman

What does the Rated-R Superstar have to say about his look as a woman?

Edge last wrestled against Randy Orton at WWE Backlash.

What would you call this avatar of Edge?

The internet has seen many interesting trends and one of the recent ones is converting people's faces into the opposite gender through a mobile application. Fans have been using it to share many celebrities' unique looks and WWE fans are not behind either. A fan recently shared the picture of the female version of WWE Superstar Edge.

Interestingly, Edge saw the tweet and made a hilarious comment on it, saying how his female version looks way better. The tweet said:

Soooo I look way better as a woman. Those waves. To die for. Happy Father’s Day

Soooo I look way better as a woman. Those waves. To die for. Happy Father’s Day! https://t.co/bG7YWvuKW2 — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) June 21, 2020

Edge returned to WWE this year

Edge returned to WWE earlier this year at the Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant in the 30-man over-the-top-rope match after retiring from in-ring competition nine years ago. He soon began a highly personal rivalry with Randy Orton, which led to the two facing off in a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36. Edge emerged victorious after putting Orton down for the ten-count after a vicious Conchairto.

Last month, the two appeared on Monday Night RAW again where Randy Orton challenged Edge for another match claiming that the better person won at WrestleMania, but the better wrestler did not. This led to a rematch between the two at WWE Backlash, which was promoted by WWE as "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever".

While there was a massive backlash from the fans initially due to the tagline, Randy Orton and Edge had a great match at Backlash, which the Viper won by bringing back the once-banned Punt kick. Unfortunately, Edge got injured during the tapings of the match and had to undergo surgery.

Currently, the Rated-R Superstar is out of action and might not return to WWE for the next few months. But when he does, we might see a decided third match of what has been one of the best rivalries of this year - Randy Orton vs. Edge!