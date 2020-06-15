Details of when Edge got injured at Backlash against Randy Orton reportedly revealed

We have details on when Edge reportedly got injured during the Backlash match.

How long is Edge expected to be out of action due to the injury?

Edge reportedly suffered a serious injury during his match against Randy Orton at Backlash.

All said and done, 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' was a phenomenal wrestling contest. While it didn't live up to the hype of being the greatest match ever, it will surely go down as one of the best matches in the careers of Randy Orton and Edge.

Unfortunately for Edge, the Rated-R Superstar reportedly suffered a torn triceps injury while filming the match and if it ends up being serious, then Edge could be out of action for a long time, potentially for the rest of the year.

Dave Meltzer revealed more details regarding Edge's injury on the post-Backlash edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio.

The Backlash match, as we know, was taped on June 7th and there were multiple retakes that were conducted. Meltzer was told that Edge suffered the injury during the second retape and not the first.

Speculation on if an RKO cause Edge's injury

Edge and Randy Orton reportedly went through the entire match once, and there were further re-shoots to iron out the loopholes and loose ends. One person close to Meltzer speculated that Edge probably tore his triceps during the second or third RKO of the match. Meltzer said that the injury might have happened when Edge came down from the middle turnbuckle only to get hit with an RKO.

Meltzer stated that there were multiple segments from the match that were taped for the second time, and Edge may have hurt himself during the second round. It was noted that the 11-time World Champion was fine during the first taping.

Meltzer revealed the following:

Edge tore his triceps in one of the retakes. I don't know the spot that he got hurt. One person speculated to me, but I don't think he knew that it may have been the second or third time they did that RKO. You know that spot where he comes down from the top rope and does that RKO. It might have been there.

Multiple times. There was multiple stuff that was taped a second time. I do know he got hurt during the second taping, not the first one.

I was told the injury was during the second taping when they went through other stuff.

The fact that WWE taped the match in advance gave them the freedom to edit parts of the match that may not have been all that great. The company piped in crowd noise and various other elements that weren't seen thus far in the pandemic era of professional wrestling.

In the end, the 45-minute match came across looking like a solid effort from both Edge and Randy Orton. Edge lost the match, and we may not see him around for the foreseeable future due to the injury. More details about his injury should be known in the days to follow and we'll keep you updated regarding the same.