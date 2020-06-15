WWE Rumor Roundup - Edge reportedly suffers a serious injury, update on his future; Original plan for Backlash match revealed - 14th June 2020

Could the WWE Brand Split also be coming to an end soon?

A top Champion from RAW also reacted to Paul Heyman's removal from the creative team.

Lennard Surrao

Edge and Vince McMahon.

Welcome to the post-Backlash edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup. The PPV is in the books and the biggest story being talked about right now is about Edge's reported unfortunate injury, which was known even before the PPV went on air.

We have more details regarding his reported injury and how it could possibly lead to a SummerSlam match getting nixed.

Elsewhere, the finish of a Backlash match was reportedly changed hours before the show, and there could be a big reason behind the move. There is also a report about WWE possibly buying another promotion.

Drew McIntyre also reacted to Paul Heyman's ouster as the Executive Director of RAW and revealed when was the last time he'd interacted with Brock Lesnar's manager.

Finally, there has been talk about another big change coming with regards to the brand split.

Here is the latest WWE Rumor Roundup

#5. Edge reportedly suffers injury during Backlash match against Randy Orton, SummerSlam match in jeopardy

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful broke the news of Edge suffering a torn triceps injury, and the report was later confirmed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

Edge reportedly suffered the injury while taping the match on June 7th and various sources in the company have validated the report. WWE tried to stay quiet until the match happened, but the news was public knowledge after it was reported on Fightful Select.

The torn triceps injury takes around eight months of recovery time after surgery, and it could mean that the Rated-R Superstar could miss out on a SummerSlam appearance.

WWE's original plan for SummerSlam

Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy had reported earlier that the original plan was to have Edge vs. Randy Orton at SummerSlam, but the match was pushed forward due to the lack of star power for Backlash.

Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co noted that there had been talk of having Orton and Edge have one final match at WWE SummerSlam, however, that match may now be off the table.

As of this writing, it's not confirmed whether Edge would require surgery, but the minimum timeline for recovery is said to be four months.

We may have possibly seen the last of Edge in 2020, and that's highly unfortunate.

