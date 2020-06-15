Edge reportedly suffers injury at WWE Backlash tapings

Edge may not be seen for a long time as he may have suffered a potentially serious injury while filming the match.

Edge and Randy Orton's Backlash match was taped in advance.

Edge and Randy Orton.

As reported by Sean Ross Sapp in an exclusive Fightful Select report, Edge suffered a triceps injury during his match against Randy Orton at the WWE Backlash tapings.

The 'murmurs' of an injury had already made its way through wrestling media by Sunday, and Fightful was able to confirm with various sources in the company that Edge had indeed sustained an injury.

Based on what backstage sources in the company told Fightful, Edge reportedly suffered a torn triceps injury. However, the injury can't be confirmed until WWE, Edge, or his doctor released an official statement.

The word going around backstage is that Edge injured himself while filming the match.

There were no more updates revealed on how the injury might have affected the match. There were also no updates on whether the injury will affect Edge's immediate future and force him into taking another hiatus. The recovery timeline for torn triceps is relatively long, and if confirmed, we may not see Edge for at least a few months.

The original plan for Edge vs. Randy Orton before WWE Backlash

As various outlets have reported it over the past few days, WWE has already taped the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' between Edge and Randy Orton. The unedited version of the match is said to be around 35 minutes long; however, the length could be trimmed down based on the finals cuts and edits.

Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy revealed in his exclusive report that Edge and Randy Orton were originally planned to have a match at SummerSlam. However, the match was reportedly brought forward as the company didn't have the big names for Backlash.

The company came up with the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' tagline to increase the star power and hype around the show, and the idea was then pitched to Edge and Orton.

Advertisement

Both Edge and Randy Orton initially thought it was a 'rib,' but later realized that Vince McMahon was serious about branding the match as the greatest ever wrestling contest.

While the chances of it ending up being the greatest match in history are slim to none, the fans do expect Edge and Randy Orton to have a great match nonetheless.

Also, we hope to get more details about Edge's reported injury soon. So, stay tuned.