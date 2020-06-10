Length of Randy Orton and Edge's taped Backlash match reportedly revealed (Spoiler)

The Backlash match between Randy Orton and Edge has already been filmed!

A few details about the much-hyped showdown have been revealed.

Edge vs. Randy Orton.

Randy Orton and Edge are gearing up for the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at the upcoming Backlash PPV. The match in question, however, has already been taped.

Bryan Alvarez revealed the possible length of the match on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Live. The match, as stated earlier, was taped last Sunday and Alvarez revealed that it went on for around 30-35 minutes.

It should be noted that this figure refers to the unedited version of the match and the length could reduce if the WWE decides to trim it down. Edge and Randy Orton put together a 35-minute match at the tapings for Backlash, and there is a possibility that the finished product retains it's original length and is aired without any significant cuts.

Alvarez didn't know about the finish of the match, but he did speculate that he doesn't expect the WWE to book a clean finish and stated that Randy Orton could do 'something diabolical' at the end of the match.

Bryan Alvarez revealed the following on the Wrestling Observer Live:

All I know is that it's already been taped. I believe they went around 30-35 minutes. So, if you were expecting an 18-minute match after they went 45 minutes at WrestleMania then think again. They tried very hard to actually have the best wrestling that they can.

I was given the impression that the match was 30-35 minutes. Now, it was taped, and there was a reason that they taped it, I believe last Sunday for airing the following Sunday. They want this match to be perfect, at least until whatever they do for the finish.

So, however long they wrestled, if they watched the match, it's dragging here, Orton's 8th headlock, you know, too much blah blah blah, they can chop the match down. I don't know how long the match is going to be when they are done; I'm just telling you how long it appears when they went live. They could edit this down to 25 minutes, and they could edit this down to 18 minutes, or maybe the full 35 minutes. So, I'm only telling you what I was told in terms of the actual length of the match that they did live.

Will Randy Orton and Edge deliver an instant classic at Backlash?

Christian hosted The Peep Show on the most recent episode of RAW, and he used the reverse psychology technique to fire up Edge before his match against Randy Orton.

The Viper showed up on the big screen during the segment and cut an intense promo in which he promised to end Edge's redemption story. WWE did all they could to apply the final touches to the angle on the go-home RAW, and all that's left now is to see whether or not the match lives up to its lofty marketing gimmick.