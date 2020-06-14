Drew McIntyre breaks silence on Paul Heyman's removal from WWE creative

Drew McIntyre finally comments on Paul Heyman's removal from RAW creative

Drew McIntyre became the WWE Champion by defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36

Heyman/McIntyre

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently spoke to TV Insider and talked about what he feels in regards to Paul Heyman being removed as the Executive Director of Monday Night RAW.

Paul Heyman was removed from his post recently by WWE and was replaced by Bruce Prichard, who is also the ED of SmackDown. This move came as a surprise to many as Paul Heyman was believed to be very popular with the RAW roster.

While there is no doubt that Drew McIntyre has earned his position as the WWE Champion, it can't be denied that Paul Heyman had a major role in pushing The Scottish Psychopath.

Drew McIntyre's take on Paul Heyman's removal from WWE creative

In his first comments since the news broke, here is what Drew McIntyre had to say about Paul Heyman's ouster:

I don’t know the ins and outs regarding creative. I get my creative and go from there. I figure out best what works for Drew McIntyre and the storyline. Regarding Paul Heyman the character, that is very interesting for myself. The last time we interacted was going into WrestleMania against Brock Lesnar before I defeated him in five minutes in the main event. There may be things to happen down the line. Brock is lurking in the shadows. If he wants to get beat in three and 23 seconds this time. (H/t: WrestlingNews)

Drew McIntyre also touched upon the possibility of Paul Heyman becoming a manager to other Superstars and bringing them to face the Champion himself. McIntyre further goes on to praise Heyman saying that there is no one better than him on the microphone.

Or perhaps Paul Heyman has his eyes on other superstars he wants to bring to Drew McIntyre. Either way, I always enjoy a little joke with Paul Heyman on the microphone. There is nobody better than him. It forces you to up your game. Hopefully, we’ll be seeing him soon enough.

Paul Heyman is one of the best talkers in WWE today and Drew McIntyre could be correct in his guess that Heyman may add other Superstars as his clients apart from Brock Lesnar.