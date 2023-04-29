Edge to have massive first-time-ever match with a major star soon? The WWE Draft 2023 made it possible

Night One of the WWE Draft 2023 led to some interesting roster changes, including one for Edge. The Rated-R Superstar was picked by SmackDown in the second round of the draft after having jumped brands multiple times since his return after nine years from injury in 2020. This new beginning could lead to a Battle of Spears in the future.

Soon after Edge got drafted to SmackDown, Bobby Lashley got swapped with Drew McIntyre. The All Mighty will fight on the blue brand for the first time since his return to WWE in 2018. The Ultimate Opportunist's feud with The Judgment Day seems to be over while Lashley awaits Bray Wyatt's return, so both stars could get into a program sooner or later.

Thanks to the WWE Draft 2023, fans could also be treated to a first-time ever clash between Edge and Bobby Lashley. Both superstars took part in the 2021 and 2023 Men's Royal Rumble but have yet to cross paths. A long-term feud between both stars would create a lot of drama on the road to the summer.

Lashley had a dismal first run in WWE. Although Vince McMahon heavily pushed the star as a babyface, he was nowhere close to being in the top card. The All Mighty's rise to the big league during his second run in Titanland was spurred by his success at IMPACT Wrestling.

The WWE Draft 2023 shifting both Edge and Bobby Lashley to SmackDown could be more than just a coincidence.

WWE Draft 2023: Edge could renew his rivalry with a former world champion

Before The Judgment Day was created by Edge, the Hall of Famer was engaged in a heated storyline with AJ Styles. He turned heel on The Phenomenal One during an episode of RAW which led to a match at WrestleMania 38 that ended in his favor, due to interference from Damian Priest. The feud showed promise but was dropped after The Show of Shows.

The O.C. is now back and on SmackDown following the WWE Draft 2023. Given their history, could Edge form another villainous faction and try to take over the blue brand, starting with The OC and then The Bloodline? It's an intriguing storyline, one that got derailed when Balor took over as leader of The Judgment Day.

The Hall of Famer is a crowd favorite. Whether or not his run continues or the company tries to liven up his character, his SmackDown entry has opened up exciting possibilities.

