Edge needs to return to WWE to settle unfinished business with 25-time Champion

Edge's legendary career with WWE has given fans several jaw-dropping moments over the past two decades. In 2020, The Rated R Superstar stepped out of retirement for the first time in over nine years and competed in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

The return was one of the biggest surprises of the year as Edge not only returned for the match, but he returned to WWE for a final run. Over three years later, The Rated R Superstar opened up about his contract status and faced The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus in his last contracted match.

Adam Copeland got to secure a win over his opponent in his hometown in front of his friends and family to close a beautiful, and possibly final chapter in his career. However, there are rumors that Edge is close to signing with AEW and it could happen at the end of this month.

However, it would be for the best if The Rated R Superstar continued the dream run and ended his journey by dealing with some unfinished business in WWE. Adam Copeland should face former 16-time World Champion John Cena as his final opponent before hanging up the wrestling boots.

Why should Edge return to WWE for a final match against John Cena?

In 2006, Edge started his iconic rivalry with John Cena at New Year's Resolution. The Rated R Superstar came out with his Money in the Bank briefcase and cashed in the contract for a title match after Cena defended the title against five other stars inside the Elimination Chamber.

The two superstars spent an entire year feuding against each other for the WWE Championship and gave the fans several of the most iconic moments in the company's history. The two also feuded later in their careers and squared off against each other at the Grandest Stage of Them All in a match that included The Big Show.

However, The Rated R Superstar has often stated that he wants a match with John Cena before the end of his run. Meanwhile, the Leader of the Cenation's sporadic run has only been about elevating superstars to the next level in the promotion.

It would be for the best if the two legends go head-to-head one last time in WWE before The Rated R Superstar retires from in-ring competition. A match of such caliber should take place at WrestleMania 40 instead of the Ultimate Opportunist signing with AEW.

Do you want to see Edge vs. Cena at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.