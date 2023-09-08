Edge to re-sign for blockbuster rematch 21 years in the making? Exploring the ace up WWE's sleeve

Edge’s last match with WWE was during the celebration of his 25th Anniversary with the company in Toronto, Canada on WWE SmackDown. He defeated Sheamus in a high-profile thriller match with his family witnessing the action unfold from ringside.

Ever since then, fans have wondered if that was the last time The Rated-R Superstar would grace the squared circle with his presence. It’s possible that it wasn’t! WWE may have an ace card up their sleeves that will bring a blockbuster match to the fans.

It just so happens that 21 years ago, Edge went up against Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman at Rebellion 2002 in a handicap match. He lost the match, but had the last laugh when he took down a boastful Paul Heyman.

Considering Brock Lesnar is done with his rivalry with Cody Rhodes, he’s ready for someone else to stand up against him. The predator in Lesnar will take on whoever comes his way, and it seems like a great opportunity for WWE to bring back The Rated-R Superstar for his final rivalry.

Edge has built a special relationship with Sheamus over the years

The match that Sheamus and Edge put up for his 25th Anniversary was a treat for WWE fans across the globe. Whether fans viewed it live or on WWE TV, it’s truly etched in memory.

In the following week’s episode of The Bump, The Rated-R Superstar opened up about his relationship with Sheamus.

"Back to the bar in Dublin to wiping out on his workout show, that's all true, and when you have things like that, why not put it out there for an audience to see? And that's our relationship, we bust each other's chops, but we also have each other's backs."

As of now, it’s unknown if The Ultimate Opportunist plans on coming back to WWE. However, he did mention that whether or not his match against Sheamus was his last would depend on a conversation he plans to have with his family.

Would you like to see Edge return for one final program? Sound off in the comments section below.

