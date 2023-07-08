Edge to restart feud with former WWE Champion after more than a year? Exploring possibilities for SummerSlam 2023

This week on Friday Night SmackDown, Edge returned to the delight of the WWE Universe. At Madison Square Garden, The Rated-R Superstar defeated Grayson Waller in what was the latter's debut match on the main roster. While fans expect the 49-year-old to feud with Waller in the coming weeks, WWE could plan something else too.

If WWE chooses not to book a feud between Edge and Waller, they could have the former compete against AJ Styles. Not only will it be an exciting rivalry to watch, but it will also hold value since The Ultimate Opportunist shares somewhat of an adversarial on-screen relationship with Styles.

While the two clashed early last year, most recently, Styles defeated Edge and Rey Mysterio in a triple-threat match. In doing so, The Phenomenal One pinned The Rated-R Superstar. Despite time passing since this event, the Hall of Famer must not have forgotten the loss.

Considering Styles' rivalry with Karrion Kross has most likely ended, this will be a perfect opportunity for The Ultimate Opportunist to avenge his recent loss. It will be interesting to see if the Hall of Famer will pursue this promising program. Regardless, Edge's comeback is bound to generate a lot of excitement among WWE fans.

Edge referenced an allegedly banned WWE Superstar during his promo this week

Before Edge locked horns with Grayson Waller, The Rated-R Superstar showed up on The Grayson Waller Effect. The veteran's appearance on the talk show was advertised before SmackDown, and naturally, viewers were excited to see him.

Edge, too, made it a point to connect with the crowd at Madison Square Garden. He began his promo by appreciating the audience and describing why MSG is a special place for him. The 11-time world champion mentioned that he made his WWE premium live event debut at SummerSlam in 1998 in the iconic arena.

As he continued, the veteran revealed that at SummerSlam 1998, he arrived as Sable's mystery partner to take on Jacqueline and Marc Mero. Edge namedropping Sable was an interesting move by The Rated-R Superstar, as the former women's champion's name is reportedly banned from being referenced in WWE.

During an interview some time ago, Torrie Wilson spoke about how she was stopped from speaking about Sable. Talking about an incident that took place before her Hall of Fame induction, Wilson said:

"You’re not even allowed to mention her name (...) I mentioned her name in my Hall of Fame speech, and right before, they told me, ‘Oh, by the way, you’re not allowed to mention her name.'”

When Edge took her name, it would have been interesting to see the backstage reaction. Regardless, now that The Rated-R Superstar has returned, he will likely engage in a compelling angle on TV.

