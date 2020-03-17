Edge reveals he was set to retire two weeks ago

Edge made his return to the WWE ring after nine years at Royal Rumble this year.

The Rated-R Superstar was forced to retire in 2011.

Edge made a stunning revelation on Monday Night RAW by claiming that he was set to retire again. The Rated R Superstar revealed that Beth Phoenix had made her way to RAW not to deliver a medical update but to announce his retirement.

The NXT commentator was interrupted by Randy Orton before she could deliver the news and before things could get back in her control, she was laid out flat in the middle of the ring. The Viper delivered an RKO out of nowhere just seconds after Beth slapped him and then kicked his knee.

Edge has now challenged Randy Orton at WrestleMania in a Last Man Standing match. It will be Edge's first singles match ever since his return to the ring at Royal Rumble after spending nine years on the sidelines after retiring due to a neck injury.

The show of shows will no longer be taking place at the Tampa Bay as events are being cancelled due to Coronavirus.

WWE have confirmed that the new venue for WrestleMania 36 will be the Performance Centre. The training ground for WWE Superstars is now being used as the location for shows as well with no fans inside around.