Edge reveals which retired Superstar 'calmed' his nerves before WWE return at Royal Rumble 2020

Edge's return to the ring is something that many fans have been unable to get around and Edge himself has been the first to admit that he hasn't wrapped his head around the whole journey.

Being a legend of the business, it's easy to understand that he hasn't felt nervous throughout his career. But he revealed in a recent WWE Telephone Conference that being 9 years away from the ring was enough to make him nervous for the first time in his career:

This, however, at the Royal Rumble, that was the first time I ever felt nervous. I wasn't sure what to do with those nerves, because like I said, I never had them. So I was standing down at the bottom of stands, the gorilla position in the baseball stadium and I had gotten good luck from Beth (Phoenix, Jay (Christian), and ran into Lance Storm, who's a producer now and one of my closest friends and he gave me a little motivational speech.

It was an unexpected veteran in 'Hurricane' Shane Helms who recognized his look and assured him that he would be alright:

But it was 'Hurricane' Shane Helms who was sending people out and him and I have known each other for a long time, we rode together a lot, very good friends. He saw a look in my eyes that he's never seen before. So he said 'Hey man, you've done this a 1000 times, you got this. Just go crush it'. And it was so nice to have that circle of very close friends because there are a lot of new people in the company that I don't know.

He admitted that he doesn't know many people on the current roster since it's an entirely new crop of talent. He tried to describe the moment and how it felt when his music hit but said that you can't put it into words:

There are a lot of people that I haven't interacted with or built relationships but up until now, I just haven't been around. I've been gone for 9 years. So, to go from Beth and Jay, my two closest confidantes in the world to Lance to Hurricane, they have and always will be in my close tight circle.

He said that it's a story that's never been seen before. He stated earlier that his challenge was to become the first person in sports or entertainment to return from triple-fusion neck surgery.

The fact that he's been cleared is still hard to believe, but this is the second miracle return in two years - with Daniel Bryan returning to the ring from retirement in 2018. He's rumored to be on a 3-year multi-million dollar contract and will be working a part-time deal as he should. On the same call, he stated his excitement about getting in the ring with fresh opponents who he's never faced before.

This could be an exciting run for Edge.

