Edge reveals WWE Superstars he wants to face after Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36

Edge said that Roman Reigns and another former WWE Champion is on his list of Superstars he'd like to face.

The WWE Hall of Famer also added several NXT Superstars to his list.

Edge and Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble

WWE Hall of Famer Edge made a shocking return to the ring earlier this year at Royal Rumble, returning to the ring after 11 years in the men's Royal Rumble match. He was one of the final few in that match.

While speaking to ESPN to promote this upcoming week's two-day WrestleMania PPV, Edge spoke about several things, including the Superstars that he wants to face in WWE:

"AJ Styles and Edge has to happen. In 25 years in the same industry, we've never touched. How is that possible? Guy like Roman Reigns, man, he's special. He's a leader, and he needs other leaders, and that's what I can be. We felt a little bit of that at the Rumble, too. Seth Rollins has to happen. Kevin Owens, Cesaro, Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Aleister Black for sure, Matt Riddle, WALTER, Tommaso Ciampa, Velveteen Dream. Give them all to me, man. I just want to come in and work my tuchus off and have fun."

The former WWE Champion also spoke about how WWE kept his return a secret and the Superstars he trained with to prepare for his return to the ring. Edge faces off against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36, in what has been a very personal and brutal feud that began on the RAW after Royal Rumble.

