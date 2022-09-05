Former WWE Champion talks recent emotional reunion with Edge and Current RAW Star

Legendary pro wrestler Kurt Angle recently detailed how it felt once again to work with WWE Superstars Edge and Rey Mysterio.

Last Monday on RAW, the Olympic Gold Medalist made an appearance in front of his hometown crowd in Pittsburgh. A memorable moment from his showing came when he spoke to the Canadian star backstage as the pair recreated a hilarious moment from the two WWE legends' past.

Speaking on the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show on AdFreeShows.com, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke of his reunion with The Rated R Superstar as well as The Master of 619.

"Seeing Edge and Rey, especially those two, I mean guys that I was in the company with back in 2000, 2005, it was a lot of fun to reminisce about the past and what we were doing that night. I did a really cool funny pre-tape with Edge and Rey Mysterio where Edge got me again with the poster boards on the back that said, ‘You still suck.’ It was a lot of fun. You know, we reenacted that from 2002, 20 years later. It was actually Edge's idea and it was a great idea." H/T Wrestling News.co

Whilst Angle has been a part of many serious moments in the ring, hilarious moments like this further showcase how versatile of a performer he is.

Edge on teaming with Rey Mysterio again

This past weekend, The Ultimate Opportunist teamed up with the iconic luchador for the first time in 20 years at Clash At The Castle, as they faced off against Judgment Day members Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

Ahead of their match, the former World Champion spoke to RAW Talk stating that he and Rey Mysterio share a very special bond.

"For the first time in 20 years and there is something that happens when he and I are on the same side, there is something that happens when we tag, there is something that happens when we team together. It’s a special chemistry that you can’t manufacture, you can’t buy, it is real and it is there, because we love each other and we are friends." H/T Sportskeeda

Despite coming out of the weekend with the win, the most memorable moment from the contest came when Rey's son Dominik turned on both of them after the match.

What's next for The Mysterios and The Rated R Superstar following Clash At The Castle? Send us your predictions in the comments section below.

