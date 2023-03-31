Edge's career might find another lifeline if a returning superstar attacks him at WrestleMania 39

Edge is nearing the twilight of his career as he's mere days away from entering Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania 39.

The Rated-R Superstar has had one of the greatest careers in pro wrestling history. He will face Finn Balor inside Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania 39. At 49, he's quickly approaching the end of his career. However, there's one superstar whose unexpected return could breathe new life into Edge's career and lead to an intriguing feud on WWE TV.

AJ Styles has been out of action since December 2022, when he broke his ankle at a WWE house show. In February, The Phenomenal One shared an update that revealed that he might need a four-month recovery period.

"I talked to the Foot and Ankle doctor that I went to, who is one of my really good friends, and he was like ‘dude did you know that Michael Vick had this same injury and he was out for four months, like chill out.' And I was like, oh frick."

Stranger things have happened in WWE in the past, though, and it’s entirely possible that Styles just might be 100% ready for action at this exact moment.

The two men met at WrestleMania 38 last year, and Styles lost that night. The duo feuded over the next few months, with Styles losing two more bouts. For those unaware, one of these bouts was a Six-Person Tag Team match.

What if AJ Styles makes a massive return at WrestleMania 39 and attacks Edge, thus turning heel in the process and kicking off another feud with The Rated-R Superstar?

AJ Styles' return at The Show of Shows is bound to receive a massive pop from the fans in attendance. Plus, him turning heel and attacking the WWE veteran would lead to a scenario that's the exact opposite of what happened last year.

A heel AJ Styles vs. a babyface Edge is a money feud

The rivalry between a babyface Edge and a heel AJ Styles has the potential for some incredible promo battles featuring the two veterans.

It would certainly be interesting to see how the two superstars fare while feuding with each other with the roles reversed.

Unlike Edge, Finn Balor still has a lot left in the tank. An interference by AJ Styles would result in a big victory for Balor, thus establishing him as a force to be reckoned with in the coming months.

What do you think? Would you like another feud between these two superstars with the roles reversed? Sound off in the comments section below.

