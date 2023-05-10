Edge's forgotten Forbidden Kiss: Which WWE Hall of Famer did he lock lips with?

Edge has been known to have his fair share of relationships with colleagues. While some morally grey things have happened in the past, the WWE Universe is no stranger to crazy storylines and segments. However, the Rated-R Superstar's feud with Kane is among the most bizarre.

The Hall of Famer's relationship with Lita was among the most controversial in the company's history. By 2005, she was already entangled in a love triangle between Matt Hardy and Kane, where the former WWE Divas Champion was (in storyline) kidnapped, assaulted, and forced into miscarriage.

Kane won a match against her then-boyfriend Hardy, successfully earning the right to marry Lita. She began to seem enamored with her new husband until she surprisingly decided to turn heel, aligning with the Rated-R Superstar with a steamy kiss.

The two were catapulted as the company's number one heel couple, hated throughout the WWE Universe. This would result in a grudge match at Vengeance 2005, where Kane would give Edge his first premium live event singles loss in almost three years. The feud continued with a Stretcher Match and the Big Red Machine delivered a tombstone to Lita in the end.

After he abducted her in an ambulance, the storyline was completely disregarded and Lita returned to Edge's side the following week without any further comments on Kane.

Edge will face another WWE Hall of Famer in the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament

The World Heavyweight Championship Tournament will return in full force on Friday Night SmackDown. This will be the first time The Rated-R Superstar has competed since he overcame 'The Demon' Finn Balor at WrestleMania 39 inside Hell In a Cell.

On the blue brand, the Canadian star will compete against WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles in a Triple Threat match. Both Hall of Famers have worked with each other in the past, the latest being their win against Balor and Damian Priest at last year's Clash at the Castle. The Rated-R Superstar crossed paths with AJ Styles during WrestleMania 38, where Edge defeated him.

In 2011, Edge had to relinquish the World Heavyweight title due to a serious neck injury. Now that he is back with a vengeance, it will be interesting to see who will be able to come out on top. All three superstars are very experienced and well-decorated, so fans will have to wait and see what the tournament brings.

