Edge sends a message to Bullet Club Superstar El Phantasmo

At Wrestle Kingdom 15, El Phantasmo paid tribute to his fellow Canadian, Edge. The Rated R Superstar has taken to social media in order to respond to ELP's attire that honored Edge. He also praised the Bullet Club standout.

In one of his recent tweets, Edge took note of the attire Phantasmo wore at Wrestle Kingdom 15. The former WWE World Champion seemingly approved of Phantasmo's tribute, though he admitted that he's biased. Edge ended his tweet with an encouraging message for the New Japan Pro-Wrestling star.

Very cool, although I’m biased. Keep crushin it man. 🇨🇦 https://t.co/V3W7xpS9AV — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) January 6, 2021

In Phantasmo's post, he called Edge a legend and made it clear that he was inspired by the WWE Hall of Famer. Edge responded by praising the NJPW star's tribute. He told "ELP" to "keep crushing it."

On Night 1 of Wrestle Kingdom 15, El Phantasmo opened the main card of the show in a Junior Heavyweight clash against Hiromu Takahashi. El Phantasmo was riding high after his second consecutive triumph in the Super-J Cup. He was determined to defeat the winner of the Best of the Super Juniors 2020. Phantasmo failed to win this match, but he put up a valiant effort.

What's next for El Phantasmo in NJPW?

El Phantasmo's loss prevented him from securing his place in an IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title Match against Taiji Ishimori. Still, El Phantasmo bounced back at NJPW New Year Dash!! He tagged with his fellow Bullet Club stablemates, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Ishimori. "ELP" secured the pin for his team, and the Bullet Club defeated Suzuki-Gun in an eight-man tag team match.

Phantasmo pinned one half of the reigning IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, Yoshinobu Kanemaru After the win, Phantasmo and Ishimori made it clear that they're coming for the titles. Both "ELP" and Ishimori are former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions. At the upcoming New Beginning Tour, the pair could once again challenge for the gold.