Top 5 must-watch Best of Super Juniors 27 matches 

With the usual May to June tournament preempted due to the global pandemic, NJPW presented the Best of Super Juniors 27 to end 2020 this year. With an IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship opportunity at Wrestle Kingdom 15 on the line, 10 of the best junior heavyweight competitors battled over the course of a month to determine who was the superior wrestler.

Due to travel restrictions, there could not be the typical 20-man dual block play, but that did not keep from every wrestler leaving every ounce of fortitude in an effort to win the Best of Super Juniors 27. This was arguably the most unique, yet intense, competition in the tournament's history.

BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.27 ENTRANTS REVEALED!



Check out the full list of competitors!



All events LIVE and on demand and the finals with LIVE English commentary on NJPW World!https://t.co/miXgMpiFmm#njpw #njbosj pic.twitter.com/DCGKL6sWfq — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 2, 2020

With 46 different contests across the month-long block league and finals, some performers were able to standout more than others. In this article, we will take a look at the five must-watch Best of Super Juniors 27 matches.

#5 SHO vs. Robbie Eagles - Best of Super Juniors 27 Day 3 (November 20th, 2020)

Future IWGP Jr’s Heavyweight champions 🔥 what a match Robbie Eagles and Sho had tonight 🔥 these 2 are the future NJPW pic.twitter.com/zqPSevoVIH — keenan fisher (@keenanfisher13) November 20, 2020

Heading into this year's tournament, a lot of the attention was on IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori and the Ace of the Juniors, Hiromu Takahashi. Fans anticipated one of these two men standing out and having the best match on any individual night of the block league. However, if any two competitors stepped up the most in the Best of Super Juniors 27, it was SHO and Robbie Eagles.

SHO has seen the most opportunities in 2020 that he has been presented in his young career. With his Roppongi 3K partner, YOH, out with injury, the former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion was given the chance to take part in the New Japan Cup 2020 and get a shot at the NEVER Openweight Title. In the Best of Super Juniors 27, he performed like a man possessed.

On Day 3 of the Best of Super Juniors 27, he faced his fellow CHAOS stablemate, Robbie Eagles. These two men are fast, hard hitting and possess a great amount of submission ability. In this contest, their exchanges on the ground were as compelling as when they were going at breakneck speed.

This was a highly spirited banger of a contest that did not let up for the over 19 minutes that the two men battled. The pride that SHO and Eagles had being CHAOS members was on showcase here. In the end, Robbie got the victory using his Ron Miller special for the submission. The respect displayed after the match showed that both men knew what they accomplished here.