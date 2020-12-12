New Japan Pro Wrestling concluded both the Best of the Super Juniors and World Tag League 2020 in the best way possible. In the dual tournament finals, NJPW crowned a first-time World Tag League winners in the form of the Guerillas of Destiny. Plus, Hiromu Takahashi capped off another incredible night of wrestling for NJPW.

Elsewhere on the card, Superstars like Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, Kota Ibushi, and double-champ Tetsuya Naito made their returns to in-ring competition. Throughout a busy night at the Budokan, several other stories also unfolded in the lead-up to Wrestle Kingdom 15.

KENTA also made quite an impact at this show. The top contender to the IWGP United States Championship made a statement by helping his fellow Bullet Club stablemates win the World Tag League. NJPW also hinted that this year's Super J-Cup winner will be featured heavily on the road to Wrestle Kingdom 15.

Nobody realer?



KENTA the difference maker in thrilling World Tag league final bout as Guerrillas of Destiny claim the trophies for the first time. https://t.co/93uQRVhW1N#njpw #njwtl pic.twitter.com/S1lQUZcm5X — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 11, 2020

With that being said, here are the five main takeaways from the NJPW BOSJ and WTL 2020 finals.

#5. NJPW could be leading towards a Wrestle Kingdom showdown between EVIL and SANADA

EVIL's alliance with the Bullet Club hasn't exactly taken him to the heights he was hoping for. While "The King of Darkness" did win the IWGP Intercontinental and Heavyweight Championships right after he joined the group, EVIL has been playing second fiddle to Jay White.

EVIL in NJPW

After an average run in the NJPW World Tag League with Yujiro Takahashi, EVIL could be on course for a match against former LIJ stablemate SANADA. The former double-champion beat the duo of SANADA and Shingo Takagi in the WTL. But the Los Ingobernables de Japon pair got the better of the Bullet Club during the rematch.

Advertisement

SANADA is FINALLY angry with EVIL. #njwtl — Kieran supports #SpeakingOut (@KieranEdits) December 11, 2020

After the bout, EVIL and SANADA ignited a brawl and took it to the backstage area. With both men currently out of the title picture, a special singles match could be in the cards for Wrestle Kingdom 15.