NJPW Best of Super Juniors 27 entrants revealed

Following a delay, due to the global pandemic, New Japan Pro Wrestling revealed the entrants for their next tournament, Best of Super Juniors 27. The tournament will begin in two weeks, on November 15th and is scheduled to finish on December 11th.

Past years have showcased two league blocks. However, due to travel restrictions, this year's tournament will feature one single block league with ten entrants.

The ten participants will be IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori of the Bullet Club, IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru of Suzuki-gun, 2018 Best of Super Juniors winner Hiromu Takahashi, 2012 winner Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato, SHO, Robbie Eagles, BUSHI, and DOUKI.

With just ten competitors in this year's tournament, the Best of Super Juniors 27 will be a fierce competition that will test each and every participant. The prize at the end is something that all will be ready to take advantage of.

Best of Super Juniors 27 winner to challenge IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion at Wrestle Kingdom 15

In years past, the winner of the Best of Super Juniors received a shot at the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship at Dominion in June.

Due to the changes with the initially-planned May tournament, this year's tournament takes place at the end of 2020. With this in mind, the winner of the Best of Super Juniors 27 will now get to call their shot at Wrestle Kingdom 15 on January 4th and 5th in the Tokyo Dome.

If the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori wins the Best of Super Juniors 27, he may choose his own challenger for the biggest show of the year, Wrestle Kingdom 15.

There is a lot riding on this year's tournament for each and every participant, making this edition one of the most unique in its long history. Coverage of the tournament will be available on Sportskeeda, starting with the first show on November 15th.